Escultura: UNIVERSIDAD DE HONG KONG RETIRA MONUMENTO EN MEMORIA DE LAS VÍCTIMAS DE TIANANMEN

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2021 file photo, the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is displayed at the University of Hong Kong. A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city’s authorities crack down on dissent. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)