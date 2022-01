Vulcão em Tonga: ERUPÇÃO SE EXPANDIU PELO PACÍFICO DE FORMA TÃO VIOLENTA

A grab taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on January 15, 2022 shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami in Tonga. - The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away. (Photo by Handout / NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN) " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS